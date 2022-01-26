National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.84.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.