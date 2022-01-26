National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

