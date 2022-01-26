National Bank Financial Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SECYF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

SECYF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

