National Bank Financial Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 31,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Keyera has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

