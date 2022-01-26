National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.90

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and traded as high as $78.40. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 3,383 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

