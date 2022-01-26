National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.90

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and traded as high as $78.40. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 3,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

