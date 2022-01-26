National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.78

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.78 and traded as high as C$99.09. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$98.47, with a volume of 1,286,491 shares traded.

NA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.78.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at C$1,763,421.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

