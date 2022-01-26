National Bankshares Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.64. 3,023,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,074. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.25. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

