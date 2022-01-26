National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$1.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$65.15. 199,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,319. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.47.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.