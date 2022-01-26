National Bankshares Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.89.

Shares of SES traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.55 and a 52-week high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

