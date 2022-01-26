National Bankshares Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.47.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.82 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.15. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

