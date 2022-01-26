National Bankshares Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.

CU traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.21. 234,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,334. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 38.46.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

