National Bankshares Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.
CU traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.21. 234,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,334. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 38.46.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
