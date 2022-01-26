National Bankshares Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

KEY traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.59. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

