Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.7%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.41. 495,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 759,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSI. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $884,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter.

