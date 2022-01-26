Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $35.43. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 12,576 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

