Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.14

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.22 million and $82,960.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002548 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007763 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,707,177 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

