Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $254,589.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028603 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001665 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,914,919 coins and its circulating supply is 18,608,939 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

