Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $849,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Nelnet by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nelnet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.