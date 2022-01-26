Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 6,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth $164,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth $298,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

