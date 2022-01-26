Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Neogen worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.