Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Financial Survey

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Neogen alerts:

This table compares Neogen and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 11.34% 7.64% 6.95% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A

This table compares Neogen and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $468.46 million 8.02 $60.88 million $0.53 65.16 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 148.47 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neogen and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Neogen beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment includes a line of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The company was founded on June 30, 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, MI.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.