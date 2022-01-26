Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.43. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 270,389 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

