NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,545 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of NetApp worth $195,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

