Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 8.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

