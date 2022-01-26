Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

