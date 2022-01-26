NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTGR stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

