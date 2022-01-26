Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 15,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NBIX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. 763,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

