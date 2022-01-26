Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00071603 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

