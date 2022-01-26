New BitShares Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and $1.85 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

