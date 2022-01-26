New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 493,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,631,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

