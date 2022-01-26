New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Down 2%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1324 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

