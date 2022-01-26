New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

