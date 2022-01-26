New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.
Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
