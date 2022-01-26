New York Times (NYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYT stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New York Times stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

