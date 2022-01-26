NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 22,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,229. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.