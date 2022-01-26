NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $9,744.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00297164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

