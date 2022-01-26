Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 113,113 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

