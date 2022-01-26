NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00791893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00247103 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

