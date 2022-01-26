Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,099.75

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.75 ($14.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($15.04). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.57), with a volume of 68,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,099.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

