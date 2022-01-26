NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

