NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

NEP traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. 1,118,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

