NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,545,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

