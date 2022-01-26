NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $93.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.