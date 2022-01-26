NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.60. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 3,291 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 243,886 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -329.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

