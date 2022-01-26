Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 16.7%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 640,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 476,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

