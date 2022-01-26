NFT Alley Hits Market Capitalization of $31,133.51 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $31,133.51 and approximately $7,542.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.