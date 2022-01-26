NFT Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $37,151.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

