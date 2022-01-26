NFTb (NFTB) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $544,367.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

