NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Cap of $683,936.22

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $683,936.22 and approximately $32,155.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.26 or 0.00081526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.31 or 0.06770445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.07 or 0.99938682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

