Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 293.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955,840 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Nielsen worth $76,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 149.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 30.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

